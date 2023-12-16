Hornets vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (7-16) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs on BSSE and NBCS-PH. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.
Hornets vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-9.5
|234.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 12 of 23 outings.
- Charlotte has had an average of 233.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Charlotte has a 10-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hornets have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win six times (30%) in those contests.
- Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 24.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Hornets vs 76ers Additional Info
Hornets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|13
|54.2%
|122.4
|235.1
|112.2
|232.6
|228.1
|Hornets
|12
|52.2%
|112.7
|235.1
|120.4
|232.6
|228.9
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 3-7 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of the Hornets' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). On the road, it is .400 (4-6-0).
- The Hornets put up just 0.5 more points per game (112.7) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (112.2).
- Charlotte is 8-6 against the spread and 7-7 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.
Hornets vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|10-13
|3-2
|14-9
|76ers
|17-7
|5-1
|17-7
Hornets vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Hornets
|76ers
|112.7
|122.4
|21
|4
|8-6
|11-2
|7-7
|12-1
|120.4
|112.2
|26
|10
|7-6
|10-2
|5-8
|11-1
