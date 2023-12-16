High Point vs. Georgia December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The High Point Panthers (6-3) face the Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest will start at 5:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
High Point vs. Georgia Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other High Point Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
High Point Players to Watch
- Noah Thomasson: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- RJ Melendez: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Hill: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Players to Watch
- Thomasson: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Demary: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdur-Rahim: 13.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Melendez: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hill: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
High Point vs. Georgia Stat Comparison
|Georgia Rank
|Georgia AVG
|High Point AVG
|High Point Rank
|246th
|71.6
|Points Scored
|89.8
|10th
|175th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|259th
|186th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|40.7
|9th
|272nd
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|26th
|148th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|10.1
|19th
|311th
|10.9
|Assists
|13.6
|161st
|157th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.7
|95th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.