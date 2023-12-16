When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will High Point be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How High Point ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 158

High Point's best wins

High Point, in its best win of the season, took down the Western Carolina Catamounts 97-71 on December 5. Duke Miles, as the leading point-getter in the win over Western Carolina, dropped 25 points, while Kimani Hamilton was second on the team with 17.

Next best wins

74-72 over Illinois State (No. 206/RPI) on November 21

82-68 over Iona (No. 261/RPI) on November 20

77-59 at home over Morgan State (No. 290/RPI) on November 29

75-62 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 339/RPI) on December 8

86-79 on the road over North Florida (No. 343/RPI) on December 2

High Point's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Panthers are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Schedule insights

High Point has the 311th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Panthers have 10 games left against teams above .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of High Point's 19 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

High Point's next game

Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans

High Point Panthers vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

