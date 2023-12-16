How to Watch High Point vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when they host the High Point Panthers (8-3) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Panthers have won five games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
High Point vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Kennesaw State vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Radford vs Bucknell (3:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Appalachian State vs Gardner-Webb (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Western Carolina vs South Carolina Upstate (4:30 PM ET | December 16)
High Point Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- High Point is 8-2 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 41st.
- The Panthers' 89.1 points per game are 19.2 more points than the 69.9 the Bulldogs give up.
- When it scores more than 69.9 points, High Point is 8-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- High Point averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.2 on the road.
- The Panthers allowed 73.5 points per game at home last season, and 83.0 away.
- At home, High Point knocked down 7.5 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). High Point's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.5%) than away (34.1%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ North Florida
|W 86-79
|UNF Arena
|12/5/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 97-71
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/8/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 75-62
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/22/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.