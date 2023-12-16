Gordon Hayward and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will be facing off versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 112-107 loss versus the Pelicans, Hayward had nine points and four assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Hayward, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.2 15.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.9 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.9 PRA -- 24.8 25.2 PR -- 20.1 20.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Hayward's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the 76ers

Hayward is responsible for attempting 13.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.6 per game.

Hayward's opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The 76ers give up 112.2 points per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

The 76ers concede 42 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have allowed 26.4 per game, 16th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Gordon Hayward vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 22 6 5 2 0 0 1 11/23/2022 29 7 2 3 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.