We have high school basketball action in Gaston County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gaston Christian School at Weddington High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Matthews, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.