The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 138.5 for the matchup.

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -6.5 138.5

Runnin' Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Gardner-Webb's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 138.5 points in six of eight outings.

Gardner-Webb's average game total this season has been 143.2, 4.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Gardner-Webb has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Gardner-Webb has come away with one win in the four contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Gardner-Webb has a 30.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 4 50% 81.2 154.9 63.3 132.8 140.6 Gardner-Webb 6 75% 73.7 154.9 69.5 132.8 141.8

Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 73.7 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.

Gardner-Webb is 3-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 63.3 points.

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 6-2-0 3-0 5-3-0 Gardner-Webb 5-3-0 3-0 5-3-0

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State Gardner-Webb 10-7 Home Record 8-5 6-7 Away Record 6-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

