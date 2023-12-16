What are Gardner-Webb's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Gardner-Webb ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 211

Gardner-Webb's best win

In its best victory of the season, Gardner-Webb took down the Western Carolina Catamounts in an 82-77 win on December 2. That signature win over Western Carolina featured a team-high 29 points from Caleb Robinson. DQ Nicholas, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Gardner-Webb's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 0-2

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Gardner-Webb is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Gardner-Webb gets the 67th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Runnin' Bulldogs' 18 remaining games this season, three are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records above .500.

As far as Gardner-Webb's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Gardner-Webb's next game

Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Chattanooga Mocs vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

