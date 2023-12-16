2024 NCAA Bracketology: Gardner-Webb March Madness Resume | December 18
What are Gardner-Webb's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How Gardner-Webb ranks
|Record
|Big South Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|211
Gardner-Webb's best win
In its best victory of the season, Gardner-Webb took down the Western Carolina Catamounts in an 82-77 win on December 2. That signature win over Western Carolina featured a team-high 29 points from Caleb Robinson. DQ Nicholas, with 13 points, was second on the team.
Gardner-Webb's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 0-2
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Gardner-Webb is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Gardner-Webb gets the 67th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- Of the Runnin' Bulldogs' 18 remaining games this season, three are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records above .500.
- As far as Gardner-Webb's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Gardner-Webb's next game
- Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
