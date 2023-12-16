The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs have shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • Gardner-Webb has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 75th.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs average 10.4 more points per game (73.7) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (63.3).
  • Gardner-Webb has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Gardner-Webb scored 78.9 points per game last season, 14.9 more than it averaged away (64.0).
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs conceded more points at home (65.8 per game) than away (64.8) last season.
  • Gardner-Webb drained more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (33.4%).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Western Carolina W 82-77 Paul Porter Arena
12/6/2023 Wofford L 81-66 Paul Porter Arena
12/11/2023 North Greenville W 79-60 Paul Porter Arena
12/16/2023 Appalachian State - Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
12/21/2023 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena

