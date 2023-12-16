Will Duke be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Duke's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Duke's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Preseason national championship odds: +1300

How Duke ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-1 21 19 114

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke's best wins

Duke's signature win of the season came against the Hofstra Pride, a top 100 team (No. 83), according to the RPI. Duke picked up the 89-68 home win on December 12. Caleb Foster, as the leading scorer in the victory over Hofstra, dropped 18 points, while Kyle Filipowski was second on the squad with 15.

Next best wins

80-56 at home over Charlotte (No. 127/RPI) on December 9

74-65 over Michigan State (No. 140/RPI) on November 14

95-66 at home over La Salle (No. 171/RPI) on November 21

90-60 at home over Bucknell (No. 207/RPI) on November 17

92-54 at home over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duke's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Blue Devils have two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Duke is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Duke has been given the 52nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Blue Devils' upcoming schedule, they have eight games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.

Glancing at Duke's upcoming schedule, it has six games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Duke's next game

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Baylor Bears

Duke Blue Devils vs. Baylor Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Duke games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.