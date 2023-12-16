2024 NCAA Bracketology: Duke March Madness Odds | December 18
Will Duke be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Duke's complete tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- Preseason national championship odds: +1300
How Duke ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|0-1
|21
|19
|114
Duke's best wins
Duke's signature win of the season came against the Hofstra Pride, a top 100 team (No. 83), according to the RPI. Duke picked up the 89-68 home win on December 12. Caleb Foster, as the leading scorer in the victory over Hofstra, dropped 18 points, while Kyle Filipowski was second on the squad with 15.
Next best wins
- 80-56 at home over Charlotte (No. 127/RPI) on December 9
- 74-65 over Michigan State (No. 140/RPI) on November 14
- 95-66 at home over La Salle (No. 171/RPI) on November 21
- 90-60 at home over Bucknell (No. 207/RPI) on November 17
- 92-54 at home over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on November 6
Duke's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, the Blue Devils have two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Duke is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Duke has been given the 52nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- When it comes to the Blue Devils' upcoming schedule, they have eight games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.
- Glancing at Duke's upcoming schedule, it has six games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Duke's next game
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Baylor Bears
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN
