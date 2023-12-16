The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to end a three-game road slide when they square off against the Richmond Spiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 135.5.

Charlotte vs. Richmond Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Richmond -4.5 135.5

49ers Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has combined with its opponents to score more than 135.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Charlotte has had an average of 130.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Charlotte has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Charlotte was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The 49ers are 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Charlotte vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 8 80% 78.0 144.9 69.5 133.4 142.8 Charlotte 3 37.5% 66.9 144.9 63.9 133.4 132.6

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

The 49ers average just 2.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Spiders give up (69.5).

Charlotte has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-2 overall record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Charlotte vs. Richmond Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 6-4-0 4-0 7-3-0 Charlotte 5-3-0 0-2 3-5-0

Charlotte vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond Charlotte 12-4 Home Record 11-4 1-11 Away Record 5-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

