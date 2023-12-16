Charlotte vs. Richmond December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (5-3) will face the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Charlotte vs. Richmond Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Neal Quinn: 14.1 PTS, 6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jordan King: 21 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dji Bailey: 8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 10 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Aidan Noyes: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Richmond Players to Watch
Charlotte vs. Richmond Stat Comparison
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|Charlotte AVG
|Charlotte Rank
|102nd
|78.9
|Points Scored
|65.9
|324th
|83rd
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|61.9
|21st
|265th
|31
|Rebounds
|29.9
|307th
|357th
|5.3
|Off. Rebounds
|5.1
|359th
|82nd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|5
|334th
|147th
|13.9
|Assists
|11.6
|279th
|1st
|7.1
|Turnovers
|9.9
|52nd
