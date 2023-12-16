The Richmond Spiders (5-3) will face the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Richmond Game Information

Charlotte Players to Watch

Neal Quinn: 14.1 PTS, 6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Jordan King: 21 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

21 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dji Bailey: 8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 10 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Aidan Noyes: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Richmond Players to Watch

Charlotte vs. Richmond Stat Comparison

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank 102nd 78.9 Points Scored 65.9 324th 83rd 66.3 Points Allowed 61.9 21st 265th 31 Rebounds 29.9 307th 357th 5.3 Off. Rebounds 5.1 359th 82nd 8.6 3pt Made 5 334th 147th 13.9 Assists 11.6 279th 1st 7.1 Turnovers 9.9 52nd

