How to Watch Charlotte vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) travel to face the Richmond Spiders (5-5) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Charlotte vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.4% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.4% from the field.
- The Spiders are the rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers rank 354th.
- The 49ers' 66.9 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 69.5 the Spiders allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 1-2 when it scores more than 69.5 points.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Charlotte scored 5.7 more points per game at home (70.3) than away (64.6).
- The 49ers allowed 61.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Charlotte sunk more treys on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (39.2%) than at home (38.5%).
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Davidson
|L 85-81
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/5/2023
|Stetson
|W 85-62
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Duke
|L 80-56
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|12/22/2023
|Greensboro
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
