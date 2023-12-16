The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) travel to face the Richmond Spiders (5-5) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Charlotte vs. Richmond Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Charlotte Stats Insights

  • The 49ers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.4% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.
  • Charlotte has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.4% from the field.
  • The Spiders are the rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers rank 354th.
  • The 49ers' 66.9 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 69.5 the Spiders allow to opponents.
  • Charlotte is 1-2 when it scores more than 69.5 points.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Charlotte scored 5.7 more points per game at home (70.3) than away (64.6).
  • The 49ers allowed 61.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Charlotte sunk more treys on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (39.2%) than at home (38.5%).

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Davidson L 85-81 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/5/2023 Stetson W 85-62 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/9/2023 @ Duke L 80-56 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/16/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center
12/22/2023 Greensboro - Dale F. Halton Arena
12/29/2023 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center

