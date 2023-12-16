Saturday's game between the Richmond Spiders (5-5) and Charlotte 49ers (5-4) squaring off at Robins Center has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Richmond, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Charlotte vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Charlotte vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 71, Charlotte 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-2.8)

Richmond (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

Richmond is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Charlotte's 5-3-0 ATS record. The Spiders are 7-3-0 and the 49ers are 3-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game (posting 66.9 points per game, 318th in college basketball, and conceding 63.9 per contest, 35th in college basketball) and have a +27 scoring differential.

Charlotte is 348th in college basketball at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.6 its opponents average.

Charlotte hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball) while shooting 31.1% from deep (271st in college basketball). It is making 1.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 6.9 per game at 33.9%.

Charlotte and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The 49ers commit 9.7 per game (42nd in college basketball) and force 10.3 (316th in college basketball).

