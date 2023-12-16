The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) aim to continue a nine-game winning stretch when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears are shooting 52% from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • In games Baylor shoots better than 38.5% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
  • The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 53rd.
  • The Bears put up 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans give up (64.8).
  • When Baylor scores more than 64.8 points, it is 9-0.

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
  • Michigan State has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 23rd.
  • The Spartans average only 4.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Bears allow (67.6).
  • Michigan State has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 91.1 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Baylor scored 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did when playing on the road (71.1).
  • In home games, the Bears allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than when playing on the road (75.9).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Baylor performed better in home games last season, averaging 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan State put up more points at home (70.6 per game) than on the road (69) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than on the road (72).
  • At home, Michigan State knocked down 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Nicholls State W 108-70 Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State - Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Georgia Southern W 86-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/5/2023 Wisconsin L 70-57 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/10/2023 @ Nebraska L 77-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor - Little Caesars Arena
12/18/2023 Oakland - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

