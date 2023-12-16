The Appalachian State Mountaineers meet the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the Cure Bowl as 6-point favorites on December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. This matchup has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Appalachian State ranks 90th in scoring defense this year (28.4 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 34.8 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, Miami (OH) is accumulating 330.9 total yards per contest (102nd-ranked). It ranks 27th in the FBS defensively (326 total yards allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Appalachian State vs Miami (OH) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -6 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -210 +170

Looking to place a bet on Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH)? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Appalachian State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Mountaineers' offense fail to produce, ranking -1-worst in the FBS in total yards (476 total yards per game). They rank 40th on the other side of the ball (323.3 total yards surrendered per game).

On offense, the Mountaineers have been making things happen over the last three contests, generating 41 points per game (11th-best). They rank 80th over the last three games on defense (21.3 points per game surrendered).

Although Appalachian State ranks -21-worst in pass defense over the last three games (229 passing yards surrendered), it has been better offensively with 289.7 passing yards per game (32nd-ranked).

On offense, the Mountaineers have put up 186.3 rushing yards per game over their last three games (64th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have surrendered an average of 94.3 rushing yards on defense over that stretch (39th-ranked).

Over their last three contests, the Mountaineers have covered the spread each time, and are 2-1 overall.

In Appalachian State's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State is 6-6-1 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice when favored by 6 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Appalachian State games have hit the over on seven of 13 occasions (53.8%).

Appalachian State has a 6-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Appalachian State has gone 3-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter (71.4%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mountaineers' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Bet on Appalachian State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has recorded 3,546 yards (272.8 ypg) on 275-of-428 passing with 33 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 235 rushing yards (18.1 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Nate Noel has 827 rushing yards on 174 carries with five touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has been handed the ball 113 times this year and racked up 648 yards (49.8 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's team-leading 787 yards as a receiver have come on 59 catches (out of 81 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Christan Horn has grabbed 34 passes while averaging 41.8 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Makai Jackson's 24 catches have turned into 383 yards and two touchdowns.

Nate Johnson has 7.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has seven TFL and 37 tackles.

Andrew Parker is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 83 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks.

Tyrek Funderburk has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 41 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.