The Appalachian State Mountaineers meet the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the Cure Bowl as 4.5-point favorites on December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The contest has a 48.5-point over/under.

Aiming to see Appalachian State take on Miami (OH) in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) game info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) statistical matchup

Appalachian State Miami (OH) 451.2 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.9 (89th) 389.2 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326 (44th) 173 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (69th) 278.2 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.8 (115th) 19 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (24th) 22 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (84th)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Appalachian State leaders

In 13 games for the Mountaineers, Joey Aguilar has led the charge with 3,546 yards (272.8 yards per game) while posting 33 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 64.3% completion percentage.

Aguilar has been providing value with his legs, as he's run for 235 yards (3.1 YPC) and two rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

Kaedin Robinson has been a big contributor for the Mountaineers, totaling 787 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 59 catches.

Nate Noel has assisted the Mountaineers' offense by running for 827 yards (63.6 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns.

Buy Appalachian State or Miami (OH) gear at Fanatics!

Miami (OH) leaders

In 13 games, Rashad Amos has run for 887 yards (68.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In 13 games, Brett Gabbert has passed for 1,634 yards (125.7 per game), with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 59%.

On the ground, Gabbert has scored two touchdowns and picked up 140 yards.

Gage Larvadain has 39 receptions for 660 yards (50.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.