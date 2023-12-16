If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Appalachian State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Appalachian State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 44

Appalachian State's best wins

On December 3, Appalachian State picked up its best win of the season, a 69-64 victory over the Auburn Tigers, who are a top 50 team (No. 31), according to the RPI. Myles Tate delivered a team-high 18 points with three rebounds and two assists in the contest against Auburn.

Next best wins

86-56 over UNC Wilmington (No. 133/RPI) on November 21

72-61 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 163/RPI) on November 29

80-59 over Gardner-Webb (No. 219/RPI) on December 16

93-81 on the road over Queens (No. 241/RPI) on December 13

78-58 at home over Austin Peay (No. 245/RPI) on November 26

Appalachian State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Mountaineers have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Mountaineers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Appalachian State faces the 226th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Mountaineers have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 17 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

App State has 19 games remaining this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Appalachian State's next game

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina

Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

