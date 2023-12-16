The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) will try to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-6.5) 138.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-5.5) 137.5 -245 +194 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends

Appalachian State has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.

Mountaineers games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.

Gardner-Webb has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of five Runnin' Bulldogs games this season have gone over the point total.

