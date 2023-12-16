The Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-16) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 9.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

BSSE and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 123 - Hornets 111

Hornets vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 9.5)

76ers (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-12.0)

76ers (-12.0) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.9

The 76ers have covered the spread more often than the Hornets this year, putting up an ATS record of 17-7-0, as opposed to the 10-13-0 record of the Hornets.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 83.3% of the time. That's more often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (60%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Charlotte and its opponents don't do it as often (60.9% of the time) as Philadelphia and its opponents (70.8%).

The 76ers have an .842 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (16-3) this season, better than the .300 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (6-14).

Hornets Performance Insights

Offensively the Hornets are the 21st-ranked team in the league (112.7 points per game). Defensively they are fifth-worst (120.4 points conceded per game).

Charlotte is 23rd in the league in rebounds per game (42) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (45.2).

This season the Hornets are ranked 16th in the league in assists at 25.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Charlotte is 19th in the NBA in committing them (13.7 per game). It is 18th in forcing them (13.3 per game).

The Hornets make 11.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 23rd and 12th, respectively, in the league.

