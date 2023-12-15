Friday's contest between the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-8) at Carmichael Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-44 and heavily favors North Carolina to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 15.

The Catamounts' last contest on Saturday ended in a 59-48 loss to UNC Asheville.

Western Carolina vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Western Carolina vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 80, Western Carolina 44

Other SoCon Predictions

Western Carolina Schedule Analysis

Against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on November 16, the Catamounts registered their best win of the season, a 54-43 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Western Carolina is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 8.2 PTS, 47.5 FG%

8.2 PTS, 47.5 FG% Jada Burton: 7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.6 FG%

7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.6 FG% Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (24-for-81)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (24-for-81) Audrey Meyers: 6.4 PTS, 58.7 FG%

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts have been outscored by 5.9 points per game (posting 58 points per game, 301st in college basketball, while conceding 63.9 per outing, 184th in college basketball) and have a -59 scoring differential.

The Catamounts are putting up more points at home (60 per game) than away (55).

Western Carolina is giving up fewer points at home (62.7 per game) than on the road (65.8).

