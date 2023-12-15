North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Watauga County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Watauga County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Watauga County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain Heritage High School at Watauga High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Boone, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
