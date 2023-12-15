Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Wake County, North Carolina today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Apex High School at Cary High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Thomas More Academy at Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Halifax Academy at Thales Academy Rolesville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Rolesville, NC

Rolesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Middle Creek High School at Apex Friendship High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Raleigh Christian Academy at High Point Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Garner Magnet High School at South Garner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Garner, NC

Garner, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Academy at Chatham Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Silver City, NC

Silver City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Broughton High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15

7:45 PM ET on December 15 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Knightdale High School at East Wake High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15

7:45 PM ET on December 15 Location: Wendell, NC

Wendell, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Raleigh High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15

7:45 PM ET on December 15 Location: Clayton, NC

Clayton, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Willow Spring High School at Clayton High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15

7:45 PM ET on December 15 Location: Clayton, NC

Clayton, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sanderson High School at Millbrook High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15

7:45 PM ET on December 15 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School at Green Level High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

8:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Hope High School at Holly Springs High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

8:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Holly Springs, NC

Holly Springs, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Neuse Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School