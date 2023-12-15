North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Stanly County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Rowan High School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: New London, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stanly High School at West Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Oakboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Randolph High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
