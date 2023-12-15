The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report as they ready for a Friday, December 15 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) at Frost Bank Center, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The teams square off once again after the Lakers beat the Spurs 122-119 on Wednesday. Anthony Davis led the way with a team-leading 37 points in the victory for the Lakers, while Victor Wembanyama notched 30 points in the loss for the Spurs.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4.0 1.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6.0 1.0 3.0 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Back 3.3 0.5 0.8 LeBron James SF Out Calf 25.1 7.6 6.7

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.