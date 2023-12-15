North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Rowan County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Rowan High School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: New London, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Rowan High School at South Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Denton, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rowan High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.