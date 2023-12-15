If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Randolph County, North Carolina today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Providence Grove High School at Uwharrie Charter Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity High School at Southwestern Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Uwharrie Charter Academy at Providence Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Climax, NC

Climax, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Randolph High School at Albemarle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Albemarle, NC

Albemarle, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheatmore High School at Randleman High School