North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Pitt County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hunt High School at Bertie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Windsor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Pitt High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J.H. Rose High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Winterville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
