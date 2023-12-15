The New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNO.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNO

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Hornets 113

Hornets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 6.5)

Hornets (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-5.4)

Pelicans (-5.4) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.5

The Pelicans have covered more often than the Hornets this year, putting up an ATS record of 15-10-0, as opposed to the 9-13-0 record of the Hornets.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 4-6 ATS record Charlotte puts up as a 6.5-point underdog.

New Orleans and its opponents have exceeded the total 48% of the time this season (12 out of 25). That's less often than Charlotte and its opponents have (14 out of 22).

The Pelicans have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-5) this season while the Hornets have a .316 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-13).

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hornets are 19th in the league offensively (113 points scored per game) and fifth-worst on defense (120.8 points allowed).

Charlotte is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.2) and 23rd in rebounds allowed (45).

At 26.1 assists per game, the Hornets are 12th in the NBA.

Charlotte commits 13.9 turnovers per game and force 13.2 per game, ranking 19th and 19th, respectively, in the league.

In 2023-24, the Hornets are 23rd in the league in 3-point makes (11.7 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.5%).

