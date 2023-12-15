Friday's game between the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4) and Western Carolina Catamounts (2-8) at Carmichael Arena has a projected final score of 80-44 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 15.

The Tar Heels dropped their last matchup 76-64 against UConn on Sunday.

North Carolina vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

North Carolina vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 80, Western Carolina 44

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

Against the Davidson Wildcats, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Tar Heels notched their best win of the season on November 12, a 74-70 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Tar Heels are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, North Carolina is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 48) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 176) on November 24

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 202) on December 6

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 275) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 345) on November 15

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 10.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 43.9 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 43.9 FG% Deja Kelly: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Maria Gakdeng: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 70.8 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 70.8 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Lexi Donarski: 10.7 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game (scoring 68.3 points per game to rank 144th in college basketball while allowing 57.6 per contest to rank 76th in college basketball) and have a +107 scoring differential overall.

