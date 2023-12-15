The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-8) will try to snap a six-game losing skid when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts put up only 0.4 more points per game (58.0) than the Tar Heels allow (57.6).

When it scores more than 57.6 points, Western Carolina is 1-2.

North Carolina's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.0 points.

The 68.3 points per game the Tar Heels average are just 4.4 more points than the Catamounts allow (63.9).

North Carolina is 4-2 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Western Carolina has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.

The Tar Heels shoot 40.6% from the field, only 0.3% higher than the Catamounts concede defensively.

The Catamounts' 41.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.8 higher than the Tar Heels have given up.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 10.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 43.9 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 43.9 FG% Deja Kelly: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Maria Gakdeng: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 70.8 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 70.8 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Lexi Donarski: 10.7 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60)

