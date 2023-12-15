North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covenant Day School at United Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Harding University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Lab School at Jackson Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Amos Hough High School at West Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palisades High School at South Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Mecklenburg High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Charlotte High School at Hopewell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Garinger High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mecklenburg High School at Mallard Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman Charter High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence High School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford Preparatory School at Christ the King Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
