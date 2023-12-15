In Lee County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grace Christian School at Freedom Christian Academy

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 15

5:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoke County High School at Lee County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Sanford, NC

Sanford, NC Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A

Sandhills 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Scotland High School at Southern Lee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Sanford, NC

Sanford, NC Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A

Sandhills 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Crossroads Christian School at Lee Christian School