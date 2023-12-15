North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 15
In Lee County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Christian School at Freedom Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoke County High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scotland High School at Southern Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crossroads Christian School at Lee Christian School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
