Sebastian Aho and Filip Forsberg are among the players with prop bets available when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators meet at PNC Arena on Friday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 25 points. He has 10 goals and 15 assists this season.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Senators Dec. 12 2 1 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Martin Necas is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) to the team.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 1 1 3 at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 7 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Seth Jarvis' 20 points this season have come via 10 goals and 10 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 7 at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Forsberg is an offensive leader for Nashville with 33 points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 18 assists in 29 games (playing 18:58 per game).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 12 1 1 2 6 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 1 0 1 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 0 1 1 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Ryan O'Reilly has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with 12 goals and 11 assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.