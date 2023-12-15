The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) will host the Nashville Predators (16-13) on Friday, with both teams coming off a victory in their most recent game.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Predators Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 92 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 93 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 10th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 26 10 15 25 15 12 53.9% Martin Necas 29 8 13 21 12 11 37.2% Seth Jarvis 29 10 10 20 8 17 45.7% Teuvo Teravainen 29 11 8 19 11 12 49.5% Brady Skjei 29 5 13 18 11 13 -

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators allow 3.0 goals per game (88 in total), 15th in the NHL.

With 89 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the league's 14th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Predators are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that span.

Predators Key Players