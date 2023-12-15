North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Halifax County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Halifax Academy at Thales Academy Rolesville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren County High School at Southeast Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Halifax, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northwest Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Littleton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Nash High School at Roanoke Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weldon High School at Northampton County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Gaston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
