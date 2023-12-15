Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Guilford County, North Carolina today? We have the information below.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shining Light Academy at Veritas Christian Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 15

4:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Fletcher, NC

Fletcher, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Level Baptist Academy at Westover Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Danville, VA

Danville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Greensboro Day School at Caldwell Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Raleigh Christian Academy at High Point Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Ragsdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Jameston, NC

Jameston, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Guilford High School at Grimsley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Guilford High School at Western Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15

7:45 PM ET on December 15 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15

7:45 PM ET on December 15 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockingham County High School at Ben L. Smith High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

8:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Guilford High School at Northeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

8:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: McLeansville, NC

McLeansville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dudley High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

8:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

8:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Jamestown, NC

Jamestown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Central High School at Eastern Guilford High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 15

8:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Gibsonville, NC

Gibsonville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dalton McMichael High School at T Wingate Andrews High School