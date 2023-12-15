North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Granville County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Granville County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Granville County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Johnston High School at South Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durham School of the Arts at Granville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Stem, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J. F. Webb High School at Louisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Louisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
