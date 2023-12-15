Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Durham County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The O'Neal School at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrboro High School at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A

Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Durham School of the Arts at Granville Central High School