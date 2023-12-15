North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Carteret County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Carteret High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Havelock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pamlico County High School at West Carteret High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Morehead City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
