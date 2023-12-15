The Carolina Hurricanes, Brent Burns among them, face the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, at PNC Arena. If you're considering a wager on Burns against the Predators, we have lots of info to help.

Brent Burns vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns' plus-minus this season, in 21:30 per game on the ice, is +9.

In five of 29 games this season, Burns has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Burns has a point in 10 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points three times.

Burns has an assist in seven of 29 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Burns' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Burns has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Burns Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 88 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 29 Games 2 13 Points 0 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

