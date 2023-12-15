The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-9) welcome in the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-3) after dropping three home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers score an average of 65.8 points per game, 23 fewer points than the 88.8 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

The 59.2 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs average are 7.4 fewer points than the Mountaineers allow (66.6).

Gardner-Webb has a 0-3 record when putting up more than 66.6 points.

The Runnin' Bulldogs shoot 35.6% from the field, seven% lower than the Mountaineers allow defensively.

The Mountaineers shoot 35.2% from the field, 12.1% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.

Appalachian State Leaders

Emily Carver: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67)

15.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67) Faith Alston: 16.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

16.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Rylan Moffitt: 6.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 48.8 FG%

6.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 48.8 FG% Mariah Frazier: 4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%

4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG% Alexis Black: 5.9 PTS, 24 FG%, 13 3PT% (3-for-23)

Appalachian State Schedule