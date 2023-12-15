Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb December 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-7) face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person
Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Ashley Hawkins: 14 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lauren Bailey: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Micahla Funderburk: 8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nyla Walker: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
