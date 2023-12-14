The Winthrop Eagles (5-5) face the Georgia State Panthers (4-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Winthrop vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 69.6 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 60.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.8 points, Georgia State is 4-2.

Winthrop has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.6 points.

The Eagles score just 4.4 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Panthers give up (61.9).

Winthrop is 3-0 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Georgia State has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 57.5 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 36.7% from the field, only 0.7% lower than the Panthers concede.

The Panthers' 39.9 shooting percentage from the field is 2.8 higher than the Eagles have given up.

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 10.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.7 FG%

10.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.7 FG% Jada Ryce: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 36.9 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

8.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 36.9 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Leonor Paisana: 8.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

8.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Blessing Okoh: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.4 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

Winthrop Schedule