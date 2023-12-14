Thursday's game at Winthrop Coliseum has the Georgia State Panthers (4-3) matching up with the Winthrop Eagles (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET (on December 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 63-62 victory for Georgia State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Eagles are coming off of a 77-52 win over Carolina University in their last game on Sunday.

Winthrop vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Winthrop vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 63, Winthrop 62

Other Big South Predictions

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Eagles took down the San Jose State Spartans 56-49 on November 25.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Winthrop is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

Winthrop 2023-24 Best Wins

56-49 over San Jose State (No. 214) on November 25

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 341) on November 18

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 10.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.7 FG%

10.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.7 FG% Jada Ryce: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 36.9 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

8.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 36.9 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Leonor Paisana: 8.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

8.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Blessing Okoh: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.4 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -33 scoring differential, falling short by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 57.5 points per game to rank 304th in college basketball and are allowing 60.8 per outing to rank 121st in college basketball.

