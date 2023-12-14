North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Union County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Montgomery High School at Forest Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Marshville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.