The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) will try to snap a four-game losing stretch when visiting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up 13.5 more points per game (67.3) than the Spartans allow (53.8).
  • North Carolina Central has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 53.8 points.
  • UNC Greensboro is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.3 points.
  • The Spartans score 5.4 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Eagles give up (70.9).
  • UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.
  • When North Carolina Central allows fewer than 65.5 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Spartans are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (42.9%).

UNC Greensboro Leaders

  • Ayanna Khalfani: 10.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 44.0 FG%
  • Jayde Gamble: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
  • Khalis Cain: 8.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 60.4 FG%
  • Isys Grady: 10.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
  • Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%

UNC Greensboro Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Coastal Carolina W 65-59 Greensboro Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ North Carolina L 81-66 Carmichael Arena
12/10/2023 Elon W 52-47 Greensboro Coliseum
12/14/2023 North Carolina Central - Greensboro Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate - G.B. Hodge Center
12/21/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena

