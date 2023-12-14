The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) will try to snap a four-game losing stretch when visiting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up 13.5 more points per game (67.3) than the Spartans allow (53.8).

North Carolina Central has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 53.8 points.

UNC Greensboro is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.3 points.

The Spartans score 5.4 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Eagles give up (70.9).

UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

When North Carolina Central allows fewer than 65.5 points, it is 3-0.

The Spartans are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (42.9%).

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Ayanna Khalfani: 10.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 44.0 FG%

10.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 44.0 FG% Jayde Gamble: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

11.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Khalis Cain: 8.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 60.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 60.4 FG% Isys Grady: 10.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

10.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Schedule