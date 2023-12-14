Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 14?
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Jarvis stats and insights
- In seven of 28 games this season, Jarvis has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- On the power play, Jarvis has accumulated five goals and one assist.
- He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 92 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Jarvis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|19:22
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 8-2
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
