North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Randolph County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern Randolph High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.