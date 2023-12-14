The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) will be looking to stop a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 53.8 the Spartans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 53.8 points, North Carolina Central is 3-3.

UNC Greensboro's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.3 points.

The 65.5 points per game the Spartans average are 5.4 fewer points than the Eagles give up (70.9).

UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

North Carolina Central is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.

The Spartans shoot 41.3% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 14 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

14 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (23-for-76)

13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (23-for-76) Morgan Callahan: 11.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 34.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 34.1 FG% Teneil Robertson: 5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Jada Tiggett: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Schedule