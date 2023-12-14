How to Watch the North Carolina Central vs. UNC Greensboro Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) will be looking to stop a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Carolina Central vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 53.8 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 53.8 points, North Carolina Central is 3-3.
- UNC Greensboro's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.3 points.
- The 65.5 points per game the Spartans average are 5.4 fewer points than the Eagles give up (70.9).
- UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.
- North Carolina Central is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.
- The Spartans shoot 41.3% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.
North Carolina Central Leaders
- Kyla Bryant: 14 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
- Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (23-for-76)
- Morgan Callahan: 11.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 34.1 FG%
- Teneil Robertson: 5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Jada Tiggett: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49 FG%
North Carolina Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|L 76-58
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Campbell
|L 74-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|L 70-67
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/14/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
