The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) will be looking to stop a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 53.8 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 53.8 points, North Carolina Central is 3-3.
  • UNC Greensboro's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.3 points.
  • The 65.5 points per game the Spartans average are 5.4 fewer points than the Eagles give up (70.9).
  • UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.
  • North Carolina Central is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.
  • The Spartans shoot 41.3% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.

North Carolina Central Leaders

  • Kyla Bryant: 14 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
  • Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (23-for-76)
  • Morgan Callahan: 11.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 34.1 FG%
  • Teneil Robertson: 5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Jada Tiggett: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49 FG%

North Carolina Central Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Presbyterian L 76-58 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/5/2023 @ Campbell L 74-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/11/2023 @ Jacksonville L 70-67 Swisher Gymnasium
12/14/2023 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 @ UNC Wilmington - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum

